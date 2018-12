#SoyuzMS11: T+08:48 min → third stage cut-off and separation of the Soyuz MS-11 spacecraft! Oleg Kononenko, @Astro_DavidS and @AstroAnnimal are on their way to the International @Space_Station.



Docking to ISS on December 3 at 17:36 UTC pic.twitter.com/cKyX3zpM3Y