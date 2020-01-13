Listado de nominados para la 92 edición de los Oscar

- Mejor Película:

-Ford v Ferrari

-The Irishman (El Irlandés)



-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood

-Parasite

- Mejor Actriz:

-Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

-Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

-Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

-Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

-Renée Zellweger (Judy)

- Mejor Actor:

-Antonio Banderas (Dolor y gloria)

-Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

-Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

-Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood)

-Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

- Mejor Actriz de Reparto:

-Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

-Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

-Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

-Florence Pugh (Little Women)

-Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

- Mejor Actor de Reparto:

-Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

-Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

-Al Pacino (The Irishman)

-Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

-Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood)

- Mejor Dirección:

-Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

-Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood)

-Todd Phillips (Joker)

-Sam Mendes (1917)

Bong Joon-ho (Parasite)

Nota relacionada: Joker lidera las nominaciones a los Oscar con 11 candidaturas

- Mejor Guion Original:

-Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

-Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

-1917 (Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

-Parasite (Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won)

- Mejor Guion Adaptado:

-The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

-Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)

-Joker (Todd Phillips, Scott Silver)

-Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

-The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

- Mejor Película de Animación:

-How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (Cómo Entrenar a mi Dragón 3)



-I Lost My Body

-Klaus

-Missing Link

-Toy Story 4

- Mejor Película Internacional:

-Corpus Christi (Polonia)

-Honeyland (Macedonia del Norte)

-Les Misérables (Francia)

-Dolor y gloria (España)

-Parasite (Corea del Sur)

- Mejor Montaje:

-Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker, Andrew Buckland)

-The Irishman (Thelma Schoonmaker)

-Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

-Joker (Jeff Groth)

-Parasite (Jinmo Yang)

- Mejor Fotografía:

-The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

-Joker (Lawrence Sher)

-The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

-1917 (Roger Deakins)

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

- Mejor Diseño de Vestuario:

-The Irishman (Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson)

-Jojo Rabbit (Mayes C. Rubeo)

-Joker (Mark Bridges)

-Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Arianne Phillips)

- Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería:

-Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, Vivian Baker)

-Joker (Nicki Ledermann, Kay Georgiou)

-Judy (Jeremy Woodhead)

-Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten, David White)

-1917 (Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis, Rebecca Cole)

- Mejor Banda Sonora:

-Joker (Hildur Guðnadóttir)

-Little Women (Alexandre Desplat)

-Marriage Story (Randy Newman)

-1917 (Thomas Newman)

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)

- Mejor Canción Original:

-I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4)

-(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)

-I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough)

-Into the Unknown (Frozen 2)

-Stand Up (Harriet)

- Mejor Diseño de Producción:

-The Irishman (Bob Shaw, Regina Graves)

-Jojo Rabbit (Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková)

-1917 (Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales)

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh)

-Parasite (Lee Ha Jun, Cho Won Woo)

- Mejor Mezcla de Sonido:

-Ad Astra (Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson, Mark Ulano)

-Ford v Ferrari (Paul Massey, David Giammarco, Steven A. Morrow)

-Joker (Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic, Tod Maitland)

-1917 (Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson)

-Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler, Mark Ulano)

- Mejor Edición de Sonido:

-Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)

-Joker (Alan Robert Murray)

-1917 (Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate)

-Once upon a Time... in Hollywood (Wylie Stateman)

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Matthew Wood, David Acord)

- Mejores Efectos Visuales:

-Avengers Endgame (Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken, Dan Sudick)

-The Irishman (Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Stephane Grabli)

-1917 (Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Elliot Newman)

-The Lion King (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler, Dominic Tuohy)

-Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy)

- Mejor Documental:

-The Edge of Democracy

-American Factory

-The Cave

-For Sama

-Honeyland

- Mejor Cortometraje Documental:

-In the Absence

-Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)

-Life Overtakes Me

-St. Louis Superman

-Walk Run Cha-Cha

- Mejor Cortometraje de Animación:

-Dcera (Daughter)

-Hair Love

-Kitbull

-Memorable

-Sister

- Mejor Cortometraje de Acción Real:

-Brotherhood

-Nefta Football Club

-The Neighbors' Window

-Saria

-A Sister