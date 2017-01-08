Los nominados para los Globos de Oro

Mejor Película de Drama

Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea y Moonlight.

Mejor Película Musical o de Comedia

20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jerkins, La la Land y Sing Street.

Mejor Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land, Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals, Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge, Barry Jenkins, Moonlight y Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea.

Mejor Actriz de Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival, Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane, Isabelle Huppert, Elle, Ruth Negga, Loving, Natalie Portman, Jackie.

Mejor Actor de Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea, Joel Edgerton, Loving, Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge, Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic y Denzel Washington, Fences.

Mejor Actriz Musical o Comedia

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women, Lily Collins, Rules don't apply, Hailee Steinfeld, The edge of seventeen, Emma Stone, La La Land, y Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jerkins.

Mejor Actor Musical o Comedia

Colin Farrell, The Lobster, Ryan Gosling, La La Land, Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jerkins, Jonah Hill, War Dogs y Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Viola Davis, Fences, Naomie Harris, Moonlight, Nicole Kidman, Lion, Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures, Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea.

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight, Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water, Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins, Dev Patel, Lion, Aaron Taylor- Johnson, Nocturnal Animals.

Mejor Película Extranjera

Divines, Francia, Elle, Francia, Neruda, Chile, The Salesman, Irán- Francia, Toni Edrmann, Alemania.

Mejor Cinta Animada

Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My life as a Zucchini, Sing y Zootopia.

Mejor Guión

Damien Chazelle, La la Land, Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals, Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea, Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water.

Mejor Música Original

Nicholas Britell, Moonlight, Justin Hurwitz, La La Land, Johann Johannsson, Arrival, Dustin O' Halloran, Hauscka, Lion, Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams, Benjamin Wallfisch, Hidden Figures.

Mejor Canción Original

Can't stop the feeling, de Trolls, con música y letra de Justin Timberlake, Max Martin y Shellback, City of stars, de La La Land, música de Justin Hurwitz y letra de Benj Pasek y Justin Paul, Faith, de Sing, música y letra de Ryan Tedder, Stevie Wonder, Francis Farewell Starlight, Gold de Gold, música y letra de Brian Burton, Stephen Gaghan, Daniel Pemberton e Iggy Pop, How far I'll go, de Moana, letra y música de Lin- Manuel Miranda.

Televisión

Mejor Serie de Drama

The Crown, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, This is us y Westworld.

Mejor Actriz Serie de Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Claire Foy, The Crown, Keri Russell, The Americans, Winona Ryder, Stranger Things, Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld.

Mejor actor Serie de Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot, Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul, Matthew Rhys, The Americans, Live Schreiber, Ray Donovan, Billy Bob Thorton, Goliath.

Mejor Serie o Comedia Musical

Atlanta, Black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent y Veep.

Mejor Actriz Serie de Comedia o Musical

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Julia Louis- Dreyfus, Veep, Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce, Issa Rae, Insecure, Gina Rodríguez, Jane The Virgin, Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish.

Mejor Actor Serie de Comedia o Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish, Gael García Bernal, Mozart in the jungle, Donald Glover, Atlanta, Nick Nolte, Graves, Jeffrey Tampor, Transparent.

Mejor Miniserie o Película

American Crime, The Dresser, The Night Manager, The Night of, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Mejor Actriz Miniserie o Película

Felicity Huffman, American Crime, Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience, Sarah Paulson, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Charlotte Rampling, London Spy, Kerry Washington, Confirmation.

Mejor Actor Miniserie o Película

Riz Ahmed, The Night of, Bryan Cranston, All the way, Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager, John Turturro, The Night of, Courtney B. Vance, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Mejor Actriz de Reparto, Serie, Miniserie o Película

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager, Lena Heady, Game Of Thrones, Chrissy Metz, This is us, Mandy Moore, This is us, Thandie Newton, Westworld.

Mejor Actor de Reparto, Serie, Miniserie o Película

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager, John Litghow, The Crown, Christian Slater, Mr. Robot, John Travolta, The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.