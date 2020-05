Ensayos clínicos buscan la eficacia en tratamientos contra el Covid-19

A technician scans test tubes containing live samples in the Laboratoty for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Robert Ballanger hospital in Aulnay-sous-Bois near Paris during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease in France, April 30, 2020. Seine-Saint-Denis, a mainly working class and multiracial suburb, was already lacking doctors and resources before the coronavirus crisis and has seen a bigger spike in mortality than neighbouring Paris. But despite being understaffed, teams at Robert Ballanger hospital reorganized to prioritize emergency health and have worked long hours, giving everything to fight the virus. Picture taken April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes