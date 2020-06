FILE PHOTO: ON THIS DAY -- June 5 June 5, 2019 SOCCER - Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates the first of his three goals in Portugal's 3-1 win over Switzerland in the UEFA Nations League semi-final at Estadio do Dragao in Porto. Ronaldo's hat-trick, which included two late goals, sent Portugal to the final where they beat the Netherlands to become the first team to win the tournament. Ronaldo, who also won the Euros in 2016, has netted 99 goals in 164 appearances for Portugal. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante/File Photo