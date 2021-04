Necesitamos multilateralismo para afrontar la pandemia

Prague (Czech Republic), 09/04/2021.- A policeman receives a vaccine of the Pfizer-BioNTech against the COVID-19 at the National Vaccination Center during media presentation and trial run, in Prague, Czech Republic, 09 April 2021. Czech government will open large capacity vaccination center in a few weeks with capacity up to 10,000 people per day. On 08 April Czech medical workers administered 58,928 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the highest daily number since the start of vaccination, according to data from the Czech Ministry of Health. The daily numbers of newly confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 continue to decline. (Abierto, República Checa, Praga) EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK