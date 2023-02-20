Bobadilla define nómina de Sub 17

Los citados son: arqueros: Facundo Insfrán (Olimpia), Jesús Peralta (Olimpia) y Dylan Bobadilla (Cerro Porteño). Defensas: Rodrigo Gómez (Cerro), Sebastián Silguero (Independiente CG), Fernando Galeano (Olimpia), Emiliano Acosta (Cerro), Lucas Guiñazú (Talleres, de Argentina), Óscar López (Cerro), Alexander Zorrilla (Libertad), Rolando Mongelós (Cerro) y Axel Balbuena (Lanús, de Argentina). Volantes: Fernando Leguizamón (Ameliano), Fernando Viveros (Libertad), Ángel Aguayo (Sol), Éver Coronel (Guaraní), Miguel Giménez (Estudiantes, de Argentina), Paulo Riveros (Olimpia), Marcos Brítez (Sol), Fabricio Baruja (Olimpia), Jorge Mora (Sol) y Rodrigo Villalba (Libertad). Delanteros: David Fernández (Sol), Juan Sánchez (Cerro), César Miño (Guaraní) y Ángel Páez (Libertad). Una de las novedades es la presencia de Guiñazú, hijo del Cholo, ex jugador liberteño.
Dejá tu comentario