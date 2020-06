Ámbito Mundial

Jerusalem (Israel), 28/06/2020.- People take part in a rally in support of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community in Jerusalem, Israel, 28 June 2020. The rally took place in several cities across the country and called on the government to recognize the rights of the LGBT community. The annual Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. (Estados Unidos, Jerusalén) EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN