Exploración de formas y colores

Kiev (Ukraine), 05/02/2021.- A model presents a creation by LEM brand during the Ukrainian Fashion Week No Season 2021 in Kiev, Ukraine, 05 February 2021. The fashion event presents collections by Ukrainian and international designers in Phygital (Physical plus Digital) format. Amid to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Ukrainian Fashion Week No Season 2021 takes place online, without visitors, and will run from 05 to 08 February 2021. (Moda, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO