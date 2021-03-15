Arte y Espectáculos
Así queda la lista de nominaciones a los Óscar 2021
"Mank", "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland" acaparan las nominaciones para los Óscar de este año, cuya gala se celebrará finalmente el 25 de abril.
Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este lunes:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
- The Father
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- Minari
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR DIRECTOR
- Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
- David Fincher (Mank)
- Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
MEJOR ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
- Gary Oldman (Mank)
- Steven Yeun (Minari)
MEJOR ACTRIZ
- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
- Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
- Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
- Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
- Olivia Colman (The Father)
- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
- Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)
MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- The Father
- Nomadland
- One Night in Miami
- The White Tiger
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Minari
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
- Another Round (Dinamarca)
- Better Days (Hong Kong)
- Collective (Rumanía)
- The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
- Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia-Herzegovina)
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
- Fight for You ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
- Hear My Voice ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
- Húsavík ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
- Io Si (Seen) ("The Life Ahead"). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
- Speak Now ("One Night in Miami"). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Da 5 Bloods. Terence Blanchard
- Mank. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari. Emile Mosseri
- News of the World. James Newton Howard
- Soul. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
MEJOR SONIDO
- Greyhound. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
- Mank. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
- News of the World. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
- Soul. Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
- Sound of Metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh
MEJOR VESTUARIO
- Emma
- Mank
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mulan
- Pinocchio
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
- Burrow
- Genius Loci
- If Anything Happens I Love You
- Opera
- Yes-People
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN
- Feeling Through
- The Letter Room
- The Present
- Two Distant Strangers
- White Eye
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
- Judas and the Black Messiah
- Mank
- News of the World
- Nomadland
- The Trial of the Chicago
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Collective
- Crip Camp
- The Mole Agent
- My Octopus Teacher
- Time
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
- Colette
- A Concerto Is a Conversation
- Do Not Split
- Hunger Ward
- A Love Song for Latasha
MEJOR MONTAJE
- The Father
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
- Sound of Metal
- The Trial of the Chicago 7
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
- Emma
- Hillbilly Elegy
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- Pinocchio
MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA
- The Father
- Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Mank
- News of the World
- Tenet
MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES
- Love and Monsters
- The Midnight Sky
- Mulan
- The One and Only Ivan
- Tenet
Fuente: EFE
