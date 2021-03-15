15 mar 2021
COTIZACIÓN
Compra
Venta
DÓLAR
G 6480
G 6580
PESO AR
G 40
G 53
REAL
G 1080
G 1180
PESO UY
G 130
G 200
EURO
G 7200
G 7800
YEN
G 35
G 65
clima
33º C

Arte y Espectáculos

Así queda la lista de nominaciones a los Óscar 2021

"Mank", "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland" acaparan las nominaciones para los Óscar de este año, cuya gala se celebrará finalmente el 25 de abril.

-
AA
+

Esta es la lista de las nominaciones anunciadas este lunes:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

  • The Father
  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • Minari
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR DIRECTOR

  • Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
  • David Fincher (Mank)
  • Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
  • Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
  • Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

MEJOR ACTOR

  • Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
  • Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
  • Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
  • Gary Oldman (Mank)
  • Steven Yeun (Minari)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

  • Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
  • Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
  • Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
  • Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
  • Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

  • Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
  • Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
  • Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
  • Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
  • Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

  • Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
  • Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
  • Olivia Colman (The Father)
  • Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
  • Yuh-jung Youn (Minari)

MEJOR FILME DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • One Night in Miami
  • The White Tiger

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Minari
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

  • Another Round (Dinamarca)
  • Better Days (Hong Kong)
  • Collective (Rumanía)
  • The Man Who Sold His Skin (Túnez)
  • Quo Vadis, Aida?(Bosnia-Herzegovina)

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

  • Fight for You ("Judas and the Black Messiah"). Música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II. Letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas
  • Hear My Voice ("The Trial of the Chicago 7"). Música de Daniel Pemberton. Letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite
  • Húsavík ("Eurovision Song Contest"). Música y Letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson
  • Io Si (Seen) ("The Life Ahead"). Música de Diane Warren. Letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini
  • Speak Now ("One Night in Miami"). Música y Letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Da 5 Bloods. Terence Blanchard
  • Mank. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
  • Minari. Emile Mosseri
  • News of the World. James Newton Howard
  • Soul. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

MEJOR SONIDO

  • Greyhound. Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders y David Wyman
  • Mank. Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance y Drew Kunin
  • News of the World. Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller y John Pritchett
  • Soul. Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott y David Parker
  • Sound of Metal. Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés y Phillip Bladh

MEJOR VESTUARIO

  • Emma
  • Mank
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mulan
  • Pinocchio

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

  • Burrow
  • Genius Loci
  • If Anything Happens I Love You
  • Opera
  • Yes-People

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ACCIÓN

  • Feeling Through
  • The Letter Room
  • The Present
  • Two Distant Strangers
  • White Eye

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

  • Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Nomadland
  • The Trial of the Chicago

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • Collective
  • Crip Camp
  • The Mole Agent
  • My Octopus Teacher
  • Time

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

  • Colette
  • A Concerto Is a Conversation
  • Do Not Split
  • Hunger Ward
  • A Love Song for Latasha

MEJOR MONTAJE

  • The Father
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
  • Sound of Metal
  • The Trial of the Chicago 7

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

  • Emma
  • Hillbilly Elegy
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • Pinocchio

MEJOR PRODUCCIÓN ARTÍSTICA

  • The Father
  • Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
  • Mank
  • News of the World
  • Tenet

MEJORES EFECTOS ESPECIALES

  • Love and Monsters
  • The Midnight Sky
  • Mulan
  • The One and Only Ivan
  • Tenet
Fuente: EFE

Te puede interesar

Dejá tu comentario

en destaque

Las Más Leídas