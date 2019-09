Cape Town (South Africa), 24/09/2019.- Britain's Prince Harry (R), the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan (L), the Duchess of Sussex, kiss as they depart after a visit to Waves for Change, an NGO, at Monwabisi Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, 24 September 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on an official visit to South Africa. Waves for Change supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under-resourced communities. (Duque Duquesa Cambridge, Sudáfrica, Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/HENK KRUGER / POOL