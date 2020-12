La llamada Estrella de Belén se observó luego de 800 años

Damascus (Syrian Arab Republic), 21/12/2020.- A photo shows planets Saturn (top) and Jupiter converging in the sky of Damascus, Syria, on late 21 December 2020. Astronomers call this unique astronomical event as a 'great conjunction' which has not been observed for eight decades. The last time such conjunction was seen was on March, 1226. (Siria, Damasco) EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI