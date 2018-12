SO. MANY. BABY. ANIMALS!



It’s #TheZoo’s top 10 babies of 2018, featuring....



2 rhino calves

1 baby chimpanzee

3 piglets

21 flamingo chicks

3 dragons

1 bear cub

AND MORE!



Who’s at number 1?



Watch & make yourself happy! pic.twitter.com/TtvjMZrspe