Wimbledon (United Kingdom), 11/07/2019.- Simona Halep of Romania celebrates winning against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during their semi final match for the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, 11 July 2019. (Tenis, Rumanía, Ucrania, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO COMMERCIAL SALES