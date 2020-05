New York (United States), 03/04/2019.- Actor Hafthor Bjornsson arrives for the New York red carpet premiere for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 03 April 2019 (resissued 03 May 2020). According to media reports on 02 May, Bjornsson has set a new deadlifting world record after lifting 501 kilograms, in Iceland. (Islandia, Estados Unidos, Nueva York) EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES