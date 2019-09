Szeged (Hungary), 28/08/2019.- Spanish opera singer Placido Domingo (C) performs with conductor Eugene Kohn (L) as part of the inauguratation ceremony of the Szent Gellert Forum youth sports complex of the local Catholic diocese in Szeged, southern Hungary, 28 August 2019 (issued 29 August). (Hungría) EFE/EPA/TIBOR ROSTA HUNGARY OUT