Rome (Italy), 04/07/2019.- A model presents a creation during a fashion show of Italian luxury fashion house Fendi held in tribute of its former creative director, the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, at the Temple of Venus on the Palatine Hill in Rome, Italy, 04 July 2019. Lagerfeld was at the maison's helm for 54 years until his death in February 2019. (Moda, Italia, Roma) EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI